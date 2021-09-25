Leon Smith
Eldon Leon Smith, age 77, passed away suddenly Friday, September 3, 2021 at his home in Ogden, Kansas. Leon was born December 15, 1943 to Marion C. and Ruby (Bowers) Smith. Leon was survived by son, Matthew David (Elizabeth) Smith, twin granddaughters: Riley and Amelia Smith, of Warrensburg, MO; step-son Kenneth Upton of Hope, KS; step-granddaughter Samantha Bruckerhoff and great-granddaughter Charlotte Lyn Bruckerhoff, of Manhattan, KS; sister Virginia (Lewis deceased) of Ogden, KS and brother Sherman (Shelley) Smith of Ogden, KS.themercury.com
