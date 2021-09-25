Master Gardener: Damaging stink bugs at their peak now
Some sort of insect is damaging my tomatoes. My neighbor told me they are stink bugs. What should I do? — A.R. Stink bugs are at their peak about now, so your neighbor is likely correct. Their unfortunate name comes from the fact that they can release a strong odor when disturbed. We have a couple kinds of stink bugs here — green and brown. Both varieties grow to between 1/2 and 2/3 of an inch in length, and if you have sufficient numbers, they can do some damage.tulsaworld.com
Comments / 0