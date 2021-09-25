Master Gardener: Damaging stink bugs at their peak now

Founding Father and preeminent gardener Thomas Jefferson wrote in his later years: "I am still devoted to my garden, but 'tho an old man, I am still a young gardener." Thomas Jefferson would certainly be learning along with us about how to garden in these challenging times of drought times. We are all called to become stewards of our landscape as these particular weather conditions affect us all…. plus every tree and blade of grass. Like Thomas Jefferson, we are also reminded that we gardeners, old and new alike, are still learningers…still "young gardeners."

