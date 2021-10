On this week’s episode of Rays Your Voice, Jamal Wilburg joins the show to talk about the Rays division-clinching game against the Miami Marlins, where he was in attendance to take it all in. There was news that somewhat soured the fun of this weekend, with Matt Silverman saying on Neil Solondz’s This Week in Rays Baseball that the team planned to unveil a sign at Tropicana Field to promote the Montreal sister city plan. The plan, however, would make division-clinching games like the one on Saturday at the Trop impossible.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO