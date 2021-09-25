Mariners GameDay — September 24 vs. Los Angeles-AL

We often refer to Opening Day as Baseball Christmas, which feels appropriate: after a long and dark winter, a surfeit of gifts, an abundance of riches. If Opening Day is Baseball Christmas, today’s slate of games is a Baseball Children’s Birthday Party: some fans have teams that are the protagonists of the day, and others are spectators watching the scene unfold, and everyone’s had a little too much sugar and excitement and feels a little dizzy. And all I am saying, having stood in line for cake with other Mariners fans patiently for the past 20 years, is I want a fat corner piece, with roses.

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO