Mariners GameDay — September 24 vs. Los Angeles-AL
AS YOU KNOW…Mitch Haniger hit his 35th home run of the season in yesterday’s game, joining Kyle Seager as the second Mariners player to reach the milestone this season, and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…Haniger and Seager are 1 of 2 pairs of teammates in the Majors this season each to have 35+ home runs, joining Toronto’s Vladamir Guerrero Jr. (46) and Marcus Semien (41), but…DID YOU KNOW?…this year marks the 7th time in club history that the Mariners have had teammates with 35+ home runs (last: 2016, Robinson Cano & Nelson Cruz)?www.chatsports.com
