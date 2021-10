It was a busy week for the Lebanon High School softball team, and the Lady ‘Jackets finished with a 2-1 record. On Monday, the team traveled to Salem for a non-conference matchup against the Tigers and won 3-1. Sophomore Kamryn Luthy was dominant on the mound, allowing just three hits through seven innings and one lone run. Lebanon’s Taylor Rodden delivered the first RBI of the game on a single in the first inning, scoring Luthy to go up 1-0. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO