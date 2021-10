The No. 11 Virginia field hockey team (6-2, 1-1 ACC) earned its first conference win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Wake Forest (4-4, 1-1 ACC) on Friday. Wake Forest scored the first goal of the game early in the second quarter, but Virginia scored twice off of penalty corners in the remainder of the period to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. Noa Boterman added an insurance goal in the third quarter.