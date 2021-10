Cherokee Bluff's Mia Williams threw four strong innings, while going 4 for 4 at the plate with five RBIs in an 18-6 win against West Hall on Tuesday. Also for the Lady Bears, Emma Anzaldi went 4 for 4 with three runs driven in, while Clarissa McDaniel had two hits and four RBIs.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO