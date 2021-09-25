CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Briefly UNT

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 9 days ago

Golf

UNT men in 14th after first day at the Tucker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNT men’s golf team began play at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate at the UNM Championship Course on Friday, as the Mean Green played 36 holes and are in 14th place entering Saturday’s final round at 23-over par after shooting a 300-299-599 for the first two rounds.

The Mean Green were led by Vicente Marzilio, who shot a 75-74 and is at 5-over in a tie for 46th place. Tucker Allen and Viktor Forslund are one shot back of Marzilio at 6-over par and tied for 55th, while Forslund had the best round of the day for the team with his 1-over 73 in the first round.

The final round will begin Saturday with an 8:45 a.m. shotgun start, as the Mean Green will begin at Holes 12 and 13.

— From UNT sports information

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

