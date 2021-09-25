UNT outshoots Southern Miss, but home game ends in draw

North Texas’ defense held Southern Mississippi on Friday night to just one off-target shot in the match’s final 40 minutes. Despite a strong offense effort, the Mean Green could only muster a 0-0 draw at home.

The Mean Green outshot Southern Miss 32-6 over the match’s 110 minutes,

“Obviously the effort was there all night when you outshoot a team 32-6 and 12-2 on corners, but no question this tie feels like a loss,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “The defense played great, but unfortunately my offense had zero composure in front of Southern Miss’ goal tonight. ”

This is UNT’s (6-2-3) third tie of the season and fourth match to go into overtime.

UNT had 18 shots in the first half and had multiple opportunities in the attacking third. Except for a loose ball in the six-yard box midway through the second half, the Golden Eagles (6-2-1) never stressed the Mean Green’s keeper Sarah Fuller much on the night. The graduate senior picked up her seventh shutout on the year as she made three saves in route to the tie.

UNT and Southern Miss have played each other closely the last few seasons. In 2018, the Mean Green beat the Golden Eagles in overtime in the finals of the conference championship game. In 2019, UNT won narrowly won 1-0 and last season Southern Mississippi finally got the best of UNT.

North Texas’ defense did contain the reigning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year to just one shot and none on target. Led by freshman center back Jori Foote, the UNT defense held Southern Miss to no shots in the two overtime periods while the Mean Green had a few decent looks.

The draw keeps UNT’s NCAA record alive as they have not loss a home conference match since Oct. 31, 2008, and are on a 63-match home conference match unbeaten streak.