Defender Talia Staude of the Virginia women’s soccer team has been named the Player of the Week by Top Drawer Soccer. Staude played the full 90 minutes of both wins for the Cavaliers this past week, helping Virginia post a shutout of No. 2 Duke on Thursday in a 1-0 victory. She helped anchor a defense that limited the previously undefeated Blue Devils to only three shots on goal for the night. In Sunday’s win at NC State, Staude hit the game-winning goal in the 90th minute to lift Virginia to a 2-1 victory over the Wolfpack.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO