No. 6 Pella Christian falls in thriller against No. 4 Sigourney-Keota

PELLA — One of the top games on the Iowa high school football schedule this week was on Eagle Lane with No. 6 (1A) Pella Christian battling No. 4 (1A) Sigourney-Keota in a clash of undefeated teams in Class 1A’s District Six. The game lived up to it as a perfect football weather night saw the Cobras hold off a late drive from the Eagles to beat Pella Christian, 20-13. The game featured two teams with two very different mantras on offense. It was the clock-chewing ground and pound game of Sigourney-Keota versus the hurry-up, quick to the line offense of Pella Christian.