The decline in publicly traded firms has been well-documented. A result of the excessive cost and reporting requirements combined with an ocean of private capital has compelled many successful firms to stay private as long as possible. Back in the day, an initial public offering (IPO) was an opportunity to raise growth capital while providing smaller investors with an opportunity to benefit from the firm’s growth. Today, an IPO has morphed into more of an exit opportunity for VCs and the very wealthy with most of the gains hoovered up before a public float. Institutional investors that is not necessarily VCs are aware of this phenomenon and have worked to jump ahead of the capital gains queue to drive returns for their investors. Pitchbook has taken the time to provide a high-level overview of this shift in private firm investing.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO