Elijah Mitchell is doubtful to play Sunday for the 49ers
Green Bay Packers, Raheem Mostert, Kyle Shanahan, 1994 San Francisco 49ers season, ESPN. The 49ers have listed Elijah Mitchell as doubtful for the game Sunday night versus the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports. The 49ers have been devastated with injuries at the running back position since starter Raheem Mostert went down after Week 1 with a knee injury. Mitchell may be listed as doubtful, but he is not expected to play due to a shoulder injury.www.chatsports.com
