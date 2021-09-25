Elijah Mitchell is doubtful to play Sunday for the 49ers

342 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. At one point in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers were down to newly acquired running back Trenton Cannon on the depth chart. Every other running back, at some point during the 17-11 win, sustained an injury. Even fullback Kyle Juszczyk was slow to get to the sideline after dealing with a leg cramp. Obviously, that one is not serious, but head coach Kyle Shanahan did provide updates on the others.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO