LETTER: Global COVID-19 vaccine access is a national safety issue

Prompted by the global COVID-19 Summit, called on by President Biden on September 22 held in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), we provide updated estimates of global COVID-19 vaccine access and equity (our prior analysis from July is here). We examine access by country income level and region, and also estimate progress toward global vaccination goals. These goals include reaching 40% vaccination coverage in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022, called for by the World Health Organization and others.1 In addition, President Biden has called for reaching 70% fully vaccinated in all countries by fall 2022, ahead of next year’s UNGA meeting. For this analysis, we estimate the share of population within each grouping (income and region) expected to receive at least one dose against these targets in order to provide a best-case scenario (since reaching full vaccination would actually require more than one dose for many COVID-19 vaccines).

