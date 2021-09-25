CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

Lee routs Scots to stay in first place

By JOHN CATE
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 9 days ago
Lee captain Nathan McGehee clears a ball out of the midfield. The Yellow Jackets hold the lead in the Sandhills Conference heading into a showdown with Southern on Monday. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

There’s plenty of soccer left to be played, but Lee County remains at the head of the class in the Sandhills Conference.

There wasn’t much buzz about the Yellow Jackets after a 2-6 spring season, especially going into a new conference with 4A teams. However, with the conference slate approaching the halfway point, no one has managed to knock off Lee County.

Sanford, NC
