LETTER: Counting on Biden to do the right thing

I worked at the Jackson Vote Center for six days during the recall election. It was my fourth election working at a polling place or in the elections office. I want to thank our elections officials and staff for their dedication to community service. Their understanding of election laws and processes, and their patience in guiding Amador County voters through the voting process is impressive. Their top priorities are the integrity of the election and making sure that every single person who is eligible to vote has the opportunity to do so.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO