US leads big at Ryder Cup, Talley over par on LPGA Tour

The United States built a 6-2 lead over Europe in the opening day of the Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits in Kohler, WI. The lead for the US after the first day is the biggest since 1975. Louisville area native Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay finished all square against Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland in their afternoon best ball match, while Thomas and Jordan Spieth lost 3 and 1 to Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia in their foursomes match Friday morning. Thomas and Spieth will be paired again this morning in a foursomes match.