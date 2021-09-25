Where is the Underground Passage in Diablo 2?

Looking for a spear in New World? Here's what you need to know. Spears and polearms are often an underated weapon in most RPGs. Despite their versatility, they can sometimes be overlooked in favor of a classic sword or a two-handed axe. In New World, spears are a two-handed weapon that scales with Dexterity and Strength. They're perfect for short range damage as well as providing some long range piercing attacks. Spears currently have two skill trees: Zoner, which aims to keep enemies at a distance by throwing the spear at range, and Impaler, which utilizes quicker attacks with status effects to close gaps.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO