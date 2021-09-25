Where is the Underground Passage in Diablo 2?
Where is the Underground Passage in Diablo 2: Resurrected?. In the first act of Diablo II: Resurrected, players must complete the quest The Search for Cain. To find Deckard Cain players must make their way to Tristram by using the Cairn Stones, which must be activated in a particular order. Players can discover this specific order by traveling to Dark Wood and locating the Tree of Inifuss. However, Dark Wood is only able to be accessed via an Underground Passage.www.dbltap.com
