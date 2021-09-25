CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Bobcats Overcome DeQueen Leopards for 46-14 Victory

By Drew Gladden
swark.today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night’s homecoming game against DeQueen boosted the Bobcats from their first possession. After electing to receive, the boys from Hope got the ball at the 40-yard line, and immediately took it into Leopards’ territory for a first down at DeQueen’s 47-yard line. A fumble was recovered by Hope at the 50-yard line, and a follow up pass to #4, TyZhun Jones, was caught at the seven-yard line. Tamorrion Lindsey carried the ball across the goal line for the Bobcats’ first touchdown of the night. The extra point was good, putting Hope ahead 7-0 within the first three minutes of the game.

