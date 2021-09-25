Hope Bobcats Overcome DeQueen Leopards for 46-14 Victory
Friday night’s homecoming game against DeQueen boosted the Bobcats from their first possession. After electing to receive, the boys from Hope got the ball at the 40-yard line, and immediately took it into Leopards’ territory for a first down at DeQueen’s 47-yard line. A fumble was recovered by Hope at the 50-yard line, and a follow up pass to #4, TyZhun Jones, was caught at the seven-yard line. Tamorrion Lindsey carried the ball across the goal line for the Bobcats’ first touchdown of the night. The extra point was good, putting Hope ahead 7-0 within the first three minutes of the game.swark.today
Comments / 0