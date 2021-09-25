Letter: Donate to Planned Parenthood; it will help every social problem

The Sept. 17 Tulsa World editorial “Stretch a donated dollar” opined that “The best way to give a philanthropic dollar this year is the Tulsa Area United Way.”. This is not true. The very best way, for anyone to ensure that their financial donations, do the most good, not only in Tulsa County in particular, Oklahoma in general, the U.S. and the rest of the world as a matter of the greatest urgency, is to make a contribution to Planned Parenthood," which currently receives no financial support at all from the United Way.