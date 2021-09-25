CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOOTBALL: Barnum tosses 4 TDs as Southington continues mastery of New Britain

By Riley Millette, Special to the Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHINGTON — The Southington Blue Knights cruised to a 41-0 CCC TierI victory over the New Britain Golden Hurricanes on Friday night in front of the Hawaiian shirt-clad home crowd thanks to quarterback Jack Barnum’s 128 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Southington is now 3-0 and New Britain 0-3. The Blue Knights put it away early. Aided by great field position, they had 20 points on the board in the first quarter.

www.myrecordjournal.com

