Tiger Tennis VS Vandegrift Results

The Tiger Tennis Team traveled to Vandegrift High School today to compete with the number 12 ranked team in the state. The Tigers played very well against some great competition. In doubles Belton was only able to win one match. The Tigers found some momentum in singles winning 5 singles matches. Unfortunately that was not enough to overcome being down after doubles. The final match count was 6 to 13. This puts the Tigers at 10 and 5 on the season. The Tigers will be back for their next district match against Temple High School on Tuesday the 28th. The match will be at Belton High School. Way To Play Tigers!