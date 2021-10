There was no time for the Americans to rest on their laurels after a dominant morning foursomes session. It has seemingly become routine for the U.S. to jump out to an early lead only to falter in the afternoon, allowing the Europeans to climb right back into the match. That was not the case during the Friday fourball session in Kohler, Wisconsin. The Americans doubled their lead, taking a 6-2 advantage into Saturday. Here are the highlights of what happened in Session 2 on Day 1:

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO