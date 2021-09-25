Deputies called to school board meeting after parents refuse to wear masks

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a local school board meeting after parents refused to follow the district’s mask mandate. Center Grove schools’ regularly scheduled school board meeting Thursday night was delayed after parents who refused to wear masks in the administration building were asked to leave. Though two Center Grove police officers were at the meeting, they called the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office after the group of parents refused to exit the meeting room. Those not wearing masks eventually left after two sheriff’s deputies showed up, and the board continued with its meeting.