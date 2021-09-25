Eagles outlast Mustangs, 56-49

Apollo High School’s football team answered the challenge on Friday night.

The Eagles saw a 28-point lead sliced to seven early in the second half, then turned on the juice to pin a 56-49 defeat on McCracken County in a wild Class 6-A district showdown before a hyped-up crowd at Eagle Stadium.

Apollo improves to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in district play with its third consecurive victory, while the Mustangs slide to 1-5 in all games and 1-1 against district foes.

Second-year Eagles head coach John Edge understood the significance of the victory for his squad.

“This is a huge win for our football program, no doubt about it,” Edge said. “McCracken County is a good football team and they’re still going to have something to say in the district race the rest of the way.

“I was just proud of the way we kept playing the game when they drew within a touchdown a couple of times — we kept making plays. That’s what it takes to win these district games. We’ve still got a lot to work on, but we’re continuing to get better in a lot of areas, as well.”

The Eagles started in ferocious fashion, driving 76 yards in 12 plays on the opening possession and shooting in front 7-0 on Donte Dixon’s 5-yard dash to paydirt.

After Bradyn Dant recovered a fumble by McCracken County quarterback Pyror Lamb, the Eagles drove 68 yards in 10 plays to go on top 14-0 following a 30-yard TD run by Dixon.

Evan Miller hauled in a 14-yard touchdown reception from Christian Combs on Apollo’s third possession — pushing the score to 21-0 at 5:26 of the second period; and, following an interception by Seth Morris, Apollo made it 28-0 when Noah Rhinerson scored from five yards out at 4:18.

The Mustangs, however, climbed back into the contest by scoring twice inside the final three minutes of the half.

Lamb’s 76-yard bomb to Zander Mayes set up a 1-yard TD run by Jeremiah Hughes at 2:58, and Mayes snared 9-yard scoring aerial from Lamb just prior to intermission to pull McCracken County within 28-14.

“We’ve got work to do in the secondary,” Edge said. “Our pass-coverage isn’t where it needs to be.”

The Mustangs drove 80 yards in nine plays on the first possession of the second half, pulling within 28-21 when Lamb scored from 22 yards out at 7:48 of the third.

Apollo responded in kind, however, when Miller hauled in a 53-yard TD pass from Combs.

McCracken came right back and, again, made in a one-score game when Hughes scored on a 3-yard run at 4:15 of the third.

But the Eagles once more answered the challenge, marching 78 yards in 12 plays and taking a 42-28 lead on a 24-yard scoring pass from Combs to Rhinerson.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Morris picked off a Lamb pass, fumbled, and teammate Jarrod Gray scooped and scored to provide the Eagles a three-touchdown cushion.

The Mustangs then got a 5-yard TD pass from Lamb to Masek at 5:09 of the fourth, but a 2-yard TD run by Rhinerson on Apollo’s ensuing possession pushed the lead back out to 56-35 with 3:12 to play.

McCracken got two more TD aerials from Lamb in the final 2:33, but it was not enough.

“We just had to keep scoring in this one.” Edge said. “This is the best overall offensive performance we’ve had in my two seasons here at Apollo.”

The Eagles finished with 383 yards of total offense. Combs was a highly efficient 16-of-21 for 202 yards and three touchdowns, and Rhinerson carried 17 times for a game-best 123 yards, scoring two rushing touchdowns and adding another on a reception.

For the Mustangs, Lamb completed 28-of-40 passes for 404 yards and four TDs, and McCracken finished with 508 yards of total offense.

Idle next Friday, Apollo returns to district play on Oct. 8 at Henderson County. McCracken County plays host to Daviess County next Friday.

McCRACKEN COUNTY 0-14-14-21 — 49

APOLLO 7-21-7-21 — 56

A-Dixon 5 run (Bowman kick)

A-Dixon 30 run (Bowman kick)

A-Miller 14 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)

A-N. Rhinerson 5 run (Bowman kick)

MC-Hughes 1 run (Buchanan kick)

MC-Mayes 9 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick)

MC-Lamb 22 run (Buchanan kick)

A-Miller 53 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)

MC-Hughes 3 run (Buchanan kick)

A-N. Rhinerson 34 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)

A-Gray fumble return (Bowman kick)

MC-Z. Masek 5 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick)

A-N. Rhinerson 2 eun (Bowman kick)

MC-Mayes 7 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick)

MC-Z. Masek 9 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick)