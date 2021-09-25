CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Eagles outlast Mustangs, 56-49

By JIM PICKENS Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0V48_0c7dGX6N00

Apollo High School’s football team answered the challenge on Friday night.

The Eagles saw a 28-point lead sliced to seven early in the second half, then turned on the juice to pin a 56-49 defeat on McCracken County in a wild Class 6-A district showdown before a hyped-up crowd at Eagle Stadium.

Apollo improves to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in district play with its third consecurive victory, while the Mustangs slide to 1-5 in all games and 1-1 against district foes.

Second-year Eagles head coach John Edge understood the significance of the victory for his squad.

“This is a huge win for our football program, no doubt about it,” Edge said. “McCracken County is a good football team and they’re still going to have something to say in the district race the rest of the way.

“I was just proud of the way we kept playing the game when they drew within a touchdown a couple of times — we kept making plays. That’s what it takes to win these district games. We’ve still got a lot to work on, but we’re continuing to get better in a lot of areas, as well.”

The Eagles started in ferocious fashion, driving 76 yards in 12 plays on the opening possession and shooting in front 7-0 on Donte Dixon’s 5-yard dash to paydirt.

After Bradyn Dant recovered a fumble by McCracken County quarterback Pyror Lamb, the Eagles drove 68 yards in 10 plays to go on top 14-0 following a 30-yard TD run by Dixon.

Evan Miller hauled in a 14-yard touchdown reception from Christian Combs on Apollo’s third possession — pushing the score to 21-0 at 5:26 of the second period; and, following an interception by Seth Morris, Apollo made it 28-0 when Noah Rhinerson scored from five yards out at 4:18.

The Mustangs, however, climbed back into the contest by scoring twice inside the final three minutes of the half.

Lamb’s 76-yard bomb to Zander Mayes set up a 1-yard TD run by Jeremiah Hughes at 2:58, and Mayes snared 9-yard scoring aerial from Lamb just prior to intermission to pull McCracken County within 28-14.

“We’ve got work to do in the secondary,” Edge said. “Our pass-coverage isn’t where it needs to be.”

The Mustangs drove 80 yards in nine plays on the first possession of the second half, pulling within 28-21 when Lamb scored from 22 yards out at 7:48 of the third.

Apollo responded in kind, however, when Miller hauled in a 53-yard TD pass from Combs.

McCracken came right back and, again, made in a one-score game when Hughes scored on a 3-yard run at 4:15 of the third.

But the Eagles once more answered the challenge, marching 78 yards in 12 plays and taking a 42-28 lead on a 24-yard scoring pass from Combs to Rhinerson.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Morris picked off a Lamb pass, fumbled, and teammate Jarrod Gray scooped and scored to provide the Eagles a three-touchdown cushion.

The Mustangs then got a 5-yard TD pass from Lamb to Masek at 5:09 of the fourth, but a 2-yard TD run by Rhinerson on Apollo’s ensuing possession pushed the lead back out to 56-35 with 3:12 to play.

McCracken got two more TD aerials from Lamb in the final 2:33, but it was not enough.

“We just had to keep scoring in this one.” Edge said. “This is the best overall offensive performance we’ve had in my two seasons here at Apollo.”

The Eagles finished with 383 yards of total offense. Combs was a highly efficient 16-of-21 for 202 yards and three touchdowns, and Rhinerson carried 17 times for a game-best 123 yards, scoring two rushing touchdowns and adding another on a reception.

For the Mustangs, Lamb completed 28-of-40 passes for 404 yards and four TDs, and McCracken finished with 508 yards of total offense.

Idle next Friday, Apollo returns to district play on Oct. 8 at Henderson County. McCracken County plays host to Daviess County next Friday.

McCRACKEN COUNTY 0-14-14-21 — 49

APOLLO 7-21-7-21 — 56

A-Dixon 5 run (Bowman kick)

A-Dixon 30 run (Bowman kick)

A-Miller 14 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)

A-N. Rhinerson 5 run (Bowman kick)

MC-Hughes 1 run (Buchanan kick)

MC-Mayes 9 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick)

MC-Lamb 22 run (Buchanan kick)

A-Miller 53 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)

MC-Hughes 3 run (Buchanan kick)

A-N. Rhinerson 34 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)

A-Gray fumble return (Bowman kick)

MC-Z. Masek 5 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick)

A-N. Rhinerson 2 eun (Bowman kick)

MC-Mayes 7 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick)

MC-Z. Masek 9 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick)

Comments / 0

Related
starlocalmedia.com

Rivalry Renewed: Eagles, Mustangs meet for 18th time

Since their respective inaugural seasons in 1996 and 2004, Rowlett and Sachse have established themselves among the best programs in Garland ISD. Each has enjoyed their share of playoff appearances and district championships, and often times the road to the latter has run through one another. It is still too...
ROWLETT, TX
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Apollo High School#Td#Christian Combs
eccalifornian.com

Eagles break out of two-game slide with 35-14 win over Mustangs

Granite Hills High School football coach Kellan Cobbs readily admits his team has been through its “highs and lows” so far this season. The Eagles definitely caught an up draft last Friday by defeating the Otay Ranch Mustangs, 31-14, at Hilltop High School. The non-league victory snapped a two-game losing...
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

‘Not Enough Today’: Eagles Fans Remain Hopeful Despite 42-30 Loss To Kansas City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The tension and excitement surrounding the match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was high, from the Eagles looking to improve their record to former coach Andy Reid coming into town. “You’re not in Kansas anymore, sorry Andy Reid,” fan Mighty G. told CBS3 ahead of the game. Unfortunately for those passionate fans, Sunday’s game didn’t turn out in their favor, with the Chiefs winning 42-30. Many fans were frustrated and even had their own bits of advice for the Birds. “I think the Eagles needed a little help. They got their offensive guard out with Lane Johnson,” fan Paul Barrett said. “That doesn’t help. They put in a good performance but not enough today.” Some feel more hopeful after the game was more competitive than they expected. Any hope of a comeback win was dashed after three Eagles touchdowns didn’t make it on the scoreboard due to penalties. “They keep calling on the calls on us and not giving us a break. It’s football,” Mighty G said. “I just want them to stop calling these corny calls.” The Eagles (1-3) head to North Carolina to take on the Panthers next Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
mckenziebanner.com

Mustangs Trampled Milan Bulldogs

HUNTINGDON (September 24) — Huntingdon (5-1) trampled Milan (1-4) Friday night at Paul Ward Stadium, rushing for 537 yards in a 63-33 win. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
HUNTINGDON, TN
blountcountian.com

Mustangs remain undefeated

Southeastern traveled to Sand Rock Friday for a show down with the 2A seventh-ranked Wildcats. Both teams were a perfect 3-0 headed into the game and the Mustangs had no intention of going away quietly. Southeastern built a first half lead, but the Wildcats erased that deficit before halftime. Sand Rock looked to be in control, extending that lead in […]
SAND ROCK, AL
Sports Illustrated

First Look: SMU Mustangs

Bring on the Battle of the Iron Skillet. The TCU Horned Frogs look to renew the crosstown rivalry, this week, as they host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. The Frogs had beaten the Ponies seven straight seasons between 2012 and 2018. The Iron Skillet had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

KWC looking to stop Ohio Dominican

KWC is 2-2. Last March, during the GLVC COVID-19 spring season, KWC and Ohio Dominican locked up in a defensive struggle. OD won 13-9 in Columbus, Ohio. OD looks formidable through its first four games of the season. Saturday will be the third of what is scheduled to be four...
OHIO STATE
thedesertreview.com

Central outlasted by SD Christian

EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School Spartans varsity football team took on a well-oiled San Diego Christian unit at Cal Jones field Friday, Sept. 17, in a contest where the Patriots outlasted the home team, 45-28. Christian received and commenced play from the 31-yard line. In one flash, the Patriots launched a 69-yard touchdown missile and went up 7-0, after the made point after attempt, within the first 15 seconds of play.
EL CENTRO, CA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
265
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy