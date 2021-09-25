Humphreys throws for 7 TDs in DC win over Marshall

Joe Humphreys got a lot of high-level passing done in a little over two quarters of high school football Friday night.

The Daviess County quarterback threw for seven touchdowns and 411 yards before leaving the game early in the third quarter of a 71-7 Daviess County beating of Marshall County at Reid Stadium.

Humphreys had touchdown passes of 24, 76, 68, 16, 9, 46 and 63 yards to set a school touchdown passing record.

The Panthers scored 50 points in the first half and pushed their record to 5-1. The Panthers are ranked No. 8 in the Class 6-A AP state football poll.

The passing numbers helped push DC to 604 yards in total offense. DC’s defense also played well in limiting Marshall County to 144 yards in total offense.

Decker Renfrow made touchdown catches of 68, 16 and 46 yards, and had six catches for 171 yards total. He juggled the 68-yard arching scoring toss when he caught it at the 20, but hauled it in and took it to the end zone to put DC up 29-0 early in the second quarter.

“It’s really fun with a quarterback like Joe, he’ll find the open guy no matter who it is,” Renfrow said. “He does a great job of spreading the ball around. We do a great job with our coaches of scheming plays, we know who our primary read is, he can roll out and find guys in scramble drill.”

Cole Burch made a diving catch on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Humphreys to open the scoring.

Humphreys hit Carter Hamilton for 20 yards on DC’s next offensive play, Hamilton broke tackles and took off for 76-yard pass-run touchdown play and 14-0 lead over Marshall County 7:52 in the first quarter.

Gunnar Evans had a 13-yard touchdown run after a Mason Boswell interception.

Marshall County’s bright spot came when Quinn Smith found Logan Reese for a 75-yard touchdown pass to make it 29-7 with 10:08 left. Marshall County is 2-4.

Humphreys connected with Renfrow for a 16-yard touchdown pass and the 46-yard touchdown pass just before halftime. Humphreys also hit Max Dees with a 9-yard touchdown pass.

The senior quarterback’s work was done after he threw a long strike to Dees for 63 yards and a 57-7 lead with 9:41 left in the third quarter.

Dees had five catches for 123 yards. Getting different receivers involved has been developing since the end of last season.

“That goes back to the summer, their commitment with each other, the time they spent from January through March with 7 on 7,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “What they did out here numerous nights, I would get a call at 9 at night saying ‘can we get on the field?’ Joe and the receivers working in tandem, they have great rapport with each other.”

DC had 146 yards on the ground. Second-team quarterback Jack Ball had a 26-yard touchdown run, and Da’Marien Garner scored on a 5-yard touchdown run late for DC.

“We had the opportunity to get some young kids in with the varsity,” Brannon said. “It was fun to execute at a high level.”

MARSHALL COUNTY 0 7 0 0 — 7

DAVIESS COUNTY 22 28 14 7 — 71

DC-Burch 24 pass from Humphreys (Burch pass from Humphreys)

DC-Hamilton 76 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

DC-Evans 13 run (Higgs kick)

DC-Renfrow 68 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

M-Reese 75 pass from Smith (Parker kick)

DC-Renfrow 16 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

DC-Dees 9 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

DC-Renfrow 46 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

DC-Dees 63 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)

DC-Ball 26 run (Higgs kick)

DC-Garner 5 run (Higgs kick)