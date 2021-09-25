McManaman questions Liverpool link for Leicester ace Tielemans

Liverpool are known for going under the radar and signing some hidden gems. The reports in England suggested that Liverpool are linked with Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira. The 21-year-old midfielder has played all his life at Porto. He has made his way through the youth system at the Portuguese club and made his senior debut in 2020. His contract at Porto is set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

