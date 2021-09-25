McManaman questions Liverpool link for Leicester ace Tielemans
Liverpool hero Steve McManaman doesn't believe the Reds hold an interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. McManaman admits he's a fan of the Belgian. He told horseracing.net: "I certainly think he's good enough. He's done really well and starred in this Leicester team and played very well. I also know he's done very well in the Belgium shirt. But you're trying to shoehorn people into areas where they've got loads of bodies there already.www.tribalfootball.com
