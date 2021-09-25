CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Herald & Review Almanac for Sept. 25

Herald & Review
 9 days ago

On Sept. 25, 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court. In 1513, Spanish explorer Vasco Nunez de Balboa crossed the Isthmus of Panama and sighted the Pacific Ocean. In 1789, the first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Today is Saturday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2021 with 90 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include England's...
ASTRONOMY
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
KTLA

California to remove the word ‘alien’ from state laws

California will strike the word “alien” from its state laws, getting rid of what Gov. Gavin Newsom called “an offensive term for a human being” that has “fueled a divisive and hurtful narrative.” Newsom on Friday signed a law that removes the word from various sections of the California state code. California passed laws in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaus Barbie
Person
Sandra Day O'connor
Person
Jean Shepard
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
Donald Trump
buzzfeednews.com

Hacked Oath Keepers Records Show Active Members Of Law Enforcement And The Military Tried To Join The Group After Jan. 6

In the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Oath Keepers gained notoriety almost overnight as a symbol of right-wing extremism in America. Images of members in battle armor pushing their way into the Capitol went viral, clips of the group’s leader challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election surfaced, and within weeks FBI agents began arresting members of the Oath Keepers as part of the largest and arguably most important conspiracy case to come out of the insurgency.
MILITARY
Popculture

Judge Judy's Longtime Baliff Booted After 25 Years

Judge Judy has a new bailiff. After 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side, there's a new bailiff in town. TV Line reports that as Judge Judy takes her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, Byrd is nowhere to be found. Judy Justice will air on weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streaming platform and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco.
TV & VIDEOS
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Forensic Artist Details How Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, was last seen on September 14 entering the...
CELEBRITIES
wkdzradio.com

The Old Farmers Almanac Blazing Trail With New Leader

You know…on occasion as I research stories for radio, I come across someone who is one of those unforgettable people. Her name is Janice Stillman. When Janice Stillman joined The Old Farmer’s Almanac as Editor in 2000, she made history. Janice is not only the 13th editor in the Almanac’s history but also the first female to hold the title. With her qualifications and abilities, she could have been an editor anywhere, but Janice Stillman chose the oldest publication in America. The Old Farmer’s Almanac was first published in 1792 by its founder, Robert B Thomas, and it hasn’t missed a year since.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Congress#Philadelphia#College Football#Herald Review Almanac#The Supreme Court#Spanish#Trans Atlantic#Central High School#The U S Army#101st Airborne Division#Nazi#American#Iranian#African
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Boston Christian flag dispute

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a group's challenge to Boston's rejection of its request to fly a flag bearing the image of a Christian cross over city hall in a case involving religious and free speech rights. The justices will consider...
U.S. POLITICS
swiowanewssource.com

Campaign Almanac for Friday, Oct. 1

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, an Iowa native representing a California district, will be the keynote speaker at the Johnson County Democratic Party Barbecue at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Porter is a second-term congresswoman and chairwoman of the House Progressive Caucus. She grew up in Fort Dodge and taught at the University of Iowa College of Law from 2005 to 2011.
ELECTIONS
Bemidji Pioneer

'The Vault' true crime stories: A week in review for Sept. 26

Here is a quick round-up of some of our top stories this week. A son shot his father and left his body in a South Dakota wetland; his hometown friend helped. On an August night in 2007, two 19-year-olds, including his own son, killed 47-year-old Brian Brody Sr. in his trailer. Brody had a history of abuse toward his family, but his death roiled the South Dakota college town -- the first homicide in over a decade.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy