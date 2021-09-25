Fishing continues to have ups and downs

BIG RAPIDS - Anglers continue to have mixed success as they get ready to move into October. "Lately, they've been catching a bunch of perch in the river," Tanner Havens, of Frank Sporting Goods in Morley, said. "It sounds like they're in the weed beds in seven feet of water. They've been catching some perch on the river; They're catching a number of walleyes. They just haven't been the greatest size. The salmon are getting ready to run down here by Croton. It sounds like all other rivers up north have had fish in them for awhile. Usually by the first of October they get a good run of steelhead below Croton."