Riding a four-game winning streak, GW men's water polo heads to the West Coast for three non-conference games over two days. The Buff and Blue are set to face No. 18 Cal Baptist (1:15 p.m. ET at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps) and Westcliff (5 p.m. ET at University of La Verne) in a Friday doubleheader as part of the Gary Troyer Memorial Tournament before visiting No. 19 Loyola Marymount on Saturday for a 2 p.m. ET start. (Please note the time and opponent change on the second game of Friday's twin bill.)

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO