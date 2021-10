NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A statue in memory of George Floyd in Union Square was vandalized on Sunday morning. Police say someone splashed it with paint, and it’s not the first time the statue has been targeted, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported. New Yorkers and tourists alike were marveling Sunday night at the larger-than-life statue of Floyd, which was restored to its golden shine in Union Square Park after it was defaced earlier in the day. “We put it in two days ago and 48 hours later here we are with vandalism,” said Lindsay Eshelman, co-founder of the group Confront Art. WATCH: New Video Shows...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO