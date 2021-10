The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser cross country teams hosted more than 250 cross country athletes at the annual Dan Conway Invitational in Chetek on Thursday, Sept. 16. The boys put in a great team effort by finishing in third place. Leading the way was junior Elijah Poppe who finished second overall with a time of 18:34. This is about a minute faster than his time on this course last year. Elijah ran the majority of this race on his own, with a large gap in front and behind him. As we get to the championship season, we expect a drop in his times with runners just in front of him and right over his shoulder. Our No. 2 runner in the race was freshman Owen Hamholm, finishing 10th overall in a time of 20:43. Owen was held out of the last two races due to a foot injury. The strategy was just to go out there and run conservatively with his training shoes. He more than exceeded expectations by looking strong for the entire race. It is impressive for a freshman to run a time like this. His brother, junior Austin Hamholm, finished in 11th place with a time of 21:01. Austin held back for the majority of this race. Earlier in the week he was having trouble with shin splints so we considered holding him out of this race. Instead, he wore his training shoes and held back for most of the race. I am confident he would have been in the top 10 of this race! Following the Hamholm brothers was senior Will Beckman (23:54), junior Brayden Cella (24:18), freshman Jack Meyers (26:35) and sophomore Alec Kramer (26:59). All of these athletes ran great times on this hilly course and are improving every step of the way. Each course that we run is very different, so it is difficult to rely on predictable times. This was Alec’s very first official race and I was proud of his efforts to fight off those nasty side-stitches.

CHETEK, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO