Regents rolls off 42 consecutive points in rout over St. Michael's
Regents is playing like a team that is poised and destined to defend its state football championship. That was evident very early in a 49-21 victory over St. Michael's on Friday night. The Knights scored four consecutive touchdowns in the first quarter following Crusader turnovers. With quarterback Drew Dickey accounting for more than 200 yards from scrimmage and linebacker Weston Benson leading a stingy defense, Regents looked unstoppable while improving to 4-0.
