Every year in the U.S., nearly 350 children under the age of 18 gain access to a firearm and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. In Kansas, 35 children each year die by guns. Gun sales in our country increased 64% in 2020. Unintentional shooting deaths by children have increased over 30% during the pandemic. Parents are prioritizing keeping kids safe from the effects and spread of COVID-19, but we also must prioritize keeping them safe from unintentional gun violence in our own homes. If we can prevent even one child gun death or injury in our community, it’s our responsibility to do so.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO