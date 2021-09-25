Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Why He Doesn't Work Out With Other Players: "I Don't Want To Be Buddy With Them. If We Do This And Then Drink A Coffee With Them, Can I Go On The Court And Use My Elbows Against Them?"

The following article first appeared on BasketballNetwork.net:. Coming off a championship season in which he won NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting ready for the upcoming NBA season and hoping to duplicate the success he and the Milwaukee Bucks had last season. After a few early exits in the playoffs, the Bucks in some ways surprised many people by winning it all in 2020-21. (A lot of people saw them as a title contender, but put other teams ahead of them in the power rankings). But after facing criticism regarding his shooting in the playoffs, Giannis was able to find his groove and navigate his team to its first championship in 50 years.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO