William Borror

DANVILLE — William “Bill” E. Borror, 90, of Danville passed away Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2021) at Colonial Manor nursing home. He was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Potomac, the son of George D. and Virginia F. (Bishop) Borror. A graduate of both Illinois State University and the University of Illinois, Bill was a lifelong teacher, beginning at Jamaica High School, then at Southview Junior High and spending the majority of his career in Champaign; first at Jefferson Junior High and finishing at Centennial High School. After retiring from teaching, Bill enjoyed working at Voorhees Lumber Mart and volunteering at the Illiana Genealogical Society.