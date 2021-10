Netflix dropped a short trailer providing some much-needed info on its upcoming Escape The Undertaker interactive special. The 2-minute trailer lays out the basic plot of the film and showcases the interactive “choose your own adventure” component of the special. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and current WWE Champ Big E — The New Day — approach the Undertaker’s mansion with a request: to the Undertaker’s powerful urn as a fuel source for their positivity movement. Taker, however, has something different in mind. He lets the New Day into his mansion with a nefarious intention: to steal their souls and power the urn even further. What follows is a series of ethereal, otherworldly challenges that the New Day must overcome to get the urn and escape the mansion with their lives. Users will help guide E, Woods, and Kingston through the mansion and defeat the Undertaker once and for all.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO