Fall colors coming soon
AUTUMN COLOR SHOWS will soon descend upon us. Mother Nature provides this natural history display that we enjoy looking at, marveling at, and in some locations, fall tree color extravaganza’s bring large numbers of tourists to various parts of the United States. A bit closer to home here in Iowa, we can expect the transition of leaf color to proceed from north to south, a typical pattern because of latitude and day length changes. Those northern three tiers of counties can expect tree displays of changing leaves from now through mid October. For the middle tiers of Iowa counties, including Marshall, the first through the third week of October will be our peak color opportunities. Southern Iowa’s three tiers of counties should plan on the second through the fourth week of October.www.timesrepublican.com
Comments / 0