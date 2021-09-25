CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Fall colors coming soon

Times-Republican
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUTUMN COLOR SHOWS will soon descend upon us. Mother Nature provides this natural history display that we enjoy looking at, marveling at, and in some locations, fall tree color extravaganza’s bring large numbers of tourists to various parts of the United States. A bit closer to home here in Iowa, we can expect the transition of leaf color to proceed from north to south, a typical pattern because of latitude and day length changes. Those northern three tiers of counties can expect tree displays of changing leaves from now through mid October. For the middle tiers of Iowa counties, including Marshall, the first through the third week of October will be our peak color opportunities. Southern Iowa’s three tiers of counties should plan on the second through the fourth week of October.

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

New Map Predicts Missouri and Illinois to See Fall Colors Soon

If a new map prediction is correct, we should start to see fall colors in Missouri and Illinois in the next few weeks. Which season is your favorite? I can't make up my mind if Spring or Fall would be mine. As of now, I would vote for fall as it's hard to beat the time of year when the leaves start to turn all yellow and orange. Smoky Mountains has just released their annual fall foliage prediction map and if it's accurate, we'll see fall colors begin to change any day now.
ILLINOIS STATE
Leader-Telegram

Fall colors arriving in Wisconsin

Autumn in Wisconsin is all about the color. The beauty is breathtaking, and you’ve got to see it to believe it. With more than 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state biking trails, plus hundreds of lakes and rivers to explore, Wisconsin has a fall leaf-peeping spot for everyone.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
pineknotnews.com

Reader contributions: fall color

Gorgeous fall color shot from Jay Cooke State Park. He took it on Tuesday, which held some significance for him aside from the harvest moon. "Today is the last full day of summer in this year. Tomorrow afternoon the equinox occurs. Autumn is my favorite time of year. Ours, too....
PHOTOGRAPHY
Alamosa Valley Courier

Photographing the fall colors contest

Right on time, the coming fall has prompted the trees and shrubs of the high country to conduct their annual “I can present a better color display than you” contest. It’s a long and widespread contest with millions of contestants. We’ll probably never know who won but, if you are like me, you won’t care. This is the time of year many contest judges like me will jump into our cars, SUV’s and trucks to make our annual trek to places we haven’t seen since this time last year. We secretly hope to find that contest winner through the windows of our cars and in the lens’ of our cameras, cell phones, binoculars and spotting scopes.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Color#Earth#Birds#Hunting License#Carotenoid#Anthocyanin
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Some Showers To Kick Off A Great Fall Colors Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are some showers possible into Saturday, but it shouldn’t hinder the plans of those who want to go out and see all the fall colors. According to the WCCO Weather Team, scattered rain will stick to the western region of the state for most of Friday, and then shift to east and central Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin by the evening and Saturday morning. There could be showers and a few rumbles of thunder Friday night into Saturday. The weekend overall will be cool, but still above average. Saturday is expected to hit high temps in the low-70s. Sunday looks a bit more sunny with similar high temps. Meanwhile, it might be the best weekend to see fall colors in the northern part of Minnesota. It looks like dry weather into late next week.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems Suspect Apprehended After Leading Law Enforcement On Multiple Vehicle Pursuits And K-9 Searches Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1
MINNESOTA STATE
Times-Republican

Antlers are unique proof of what is possible

WHITETAIL DEER ANTLERS always draw the admiration of people, whether those antlers are small, medium or large. Each antler set grown by a buck deer is unique. No two are ever exactly alike. Similar yes; perfect matches, no. And periodically a hunter, archer or gun hunter, will be in the right place at the right time to become very fortunate if an animal, as depicted in today’s images, should happen to pass by. Understanding habitats where these deer live is one thing. Locating oneself in the correct place where the likelihood of observing deer is another. In addition to the above, good luck and good timing can make or break the deal. Hunting never has a guaranteed outcome especially for deer or other large game animals.
ANIMALS
Only In Minnesota

Complete With An Abandoned Train Tunnel, Ely’s Peak Is One Of The Unique Fall Hikes In Minnesota

There are dozens of spectacular fall hikes in Minnesota! Whether you want to explore a rushing waterfall, a little-known forest, or a serene lake, there are countless beautiful places that are full of fall color. One of the most unique fall hikes in the state might just be the trail we’d like to tell you […] The post Complete With An Abandoned Train Tunnel, Ely’s Peak Is One Of The Unique Fall Hikes In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana City Has An Underground City You Need to Explore

Montana actually has a few of these still hanging around and is a really unknown part of Montana history. Love Exploring came out with a list of American's Best Underground Attractions and I was just filtering through the list to see if there was anything from Montana remotely on it. Low and behold, one Montana city made the list with their underground city and that is of course Butte, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Oregon

Ride The Amtrak Through Oregon’s Cascades For Just $29

If you’re looking for a scenic adventure in Oregon, we have one that belongs on your bucket list. The Amtrak Cascades train runs from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Eugene, Oregon, venturing straight through the glorious Cascade Mountains along the way. Hop aboard the Amtrak Cascades from Portland to Eugene for an amazing — and affordable! […] The post Ride The Amtrak Through Oregon’s Cascades For Just $29 appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAFFIC
104.3 WOW Country

America’s Longest Road Goes Through Idaho

The national road and highway system in America used to be a mess of misconnected patchwork roads until things started to really improve through the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Now with common standards the highway system covers highways and roads that crossover and connect all over the united states. There are dozens of different ways you could travel from one end of the U.S. to the other.
IDAHO STATE
fox4kc.com

Missouri zoo releases 800 endangered hellbenders to Ozark rivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hellbenders are the largest aquatic salamanders in North America and Missouri’s official endangered species. Now, the St. Louis Zoo says 800 more of them have been released this summer to their native homes in Ozark rivers. The zoo says that they are meeting their goals to...
MISSOURI STATE
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Bison Put On Powerful Show In Yellowstone Campground

If you've ever been lucky enough to see a pair of Bull Bison sparring, you know it's an intense battle until one decides he's had enough. Imagine the excitement level if you were just waking up from a nap, looked out of your tent and there were two enormous bison in your front yard duking it out!!
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy