Fall colors coming soon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are some showers possible into Saturday, but it shouldn't hinder the plans of those who want to go out and see all the fall colors. According to the WCCO Weather Team, scattered rain will stick to the western region of the state for most of Friday, and then shift to east and central Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin by the evening and Saturday morning. There could be showers and a few rumbles of thunder Friday night into Saturday. The weekend overall will be cool, but still above average. Saturday is expected to hit high temps in the low-70s. Sunday looks a bit more sunny with similar high temps. Meanwhile, it might be the best weekend to see fall colors in the northern part of Minnesota. It looks like dry weather into late next week.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO