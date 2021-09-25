CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Election researchers: Bundestag could have more than 900 members |

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (dpa) – The next Bundestag, which will be elected this Sunday, could have more than 900 members according to the calculations of electoral researcher Robert Vehrkamp. Based on the latest ZDF “Politbarometer” before Thursday’s elections, the Bertelsmann Foundation researcher calculated a range of 672 to 912 terms. In an average scenario, this is 810 MP. The Bundestag currently has 709 members, making it bigger than ever.

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

Elections to the Bundestag: struggle for power in the Union – SPD for a rapid formation of the government |

CSU President Markus Söder has made it clear that he sees the mandate to discuss a new federal government with the SPD, Greens and FDP. It was the SPD’s turn, he said in Berlin. “Olaf Scholz currently has the best chance of becoming Chancellor.” Söder also congratulated Scholz on the electoral victory, which Laschet did not do. If there is no traffic light coalition, then the Union is ready to talk. “But we will not flatter ourselves,” Söder stressed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
codelist.biz

Bundestag election: ++ Scholz attacks Union because of energy policy ++

Status: 21.09.2021 2:15 p.m. SPD Chancellor candidate Scholz accuses the Union of failure in industrial policy. Union candidate Laschet, on the other hand, warns the FDP against a coalition with the SPD and the Greens. All developments in the live blog. Green in front among children and young people. Laschet...
ELECTIONS
Rebel Yell

SPD and Union embark on explorations – Laschet under pressure |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the SPD and the Union are fully engaged in the fight for a future federal government. The explorers of the Social Democrats want to discuss this Sunday for about two hours separately with the FDP and the Greens on a traffic light coalition targeted by the candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz. In the evening, representatives of the CDU and CSU want to explore the opportunities of a Jamaican alliance with the Greens for the first time with the FDP.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bundestag#Election#Berlin#Mandates#Dpa#Zdf#Bertelsmann Foundation#Germans#Spd 25#Cdu#Fdp#Union
thehofstrachronicle.com

Bundestag election show trouble for Merkel and CDU

Elections for the Bundestag, the German parliament, took place on Sunday, Sept. 26. Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), seem like the optimal option, at least from an outside perspective. Merkel is known to be an excellent foreign diplomat and a leader in implementing green energy who also led Germany through the 2008 and 2020 recessions. Although Merkel is not running for re-election, her successor, Armin Laschet, shares identical policy views with her. This will effectively secure the election, right? Probably not.
ELECTIONS
codelist.biz

Bundestag election: why Laschet just doesn’t want to give up

The failed Union Chancellor candidate clings to the Jamaica coalition. What drives the CDU boss and why he does not give up. Dusseldorf. Heribert August can hardly bear the drama about Armin Laschet. The retired pastor from Aachen-Burtscheid has the CDU politician Married in 1985, he baptized his children and went to aqua aerobics with his father.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party was leading on Sunday in local elections the opposition criticised as fraudulent, deepening a long-running political crisis in the Caucasus country exacerbated by the arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The Georgian Dream party was ahead after nearly all the votes had been counted with 46.6 percent, while all opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent in Saturday's ballot, official results showed. "Georgian Dream's decisive victory yesterday is the victory of peace, stability, and development in Georgia," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said Observers from the OSCE said Saturday's voting had been marred by "widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field".
GEORGIA STATE
Rebel Yell

ruling party wins important local election |

Tbilisi (AP) – In the local elections in Georgia in the South Caucasus, overshadowed by a political crisis, the ruling Georgian Dream party won, according to official reports. After counting almost all the ballots, it reached 46.6%, as announced by the electoral commission. The largest opposition party, the United National...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
Rebel Yell

Talks between SPD and FDP underway |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition. Right after, the SPD and the Greens wanted...
ELECTIONS
Rebel Yell

The successor of Hendrik Wüst Laschet in North Rhine-Westphalia? |

Rheine (dpa) – In the fight for the successor of Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, support for state transport minister Hendrik Wüst is increasing. NRW Labor Minister Karl-Josef Laumann publicly supported his cabinet colleagues on Saturday. Wüst is expected to be “the future CDU man in North Rhine-Westphalia,” Laumann said in a welcome video at the conference of state delegates from SMEs and the Economic Union in Rheine.
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Four probes, three rules

A week after the parliamentary elections, the previous coalition partners also started talks on the formation of a new government. The SPD negotiating team around Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz met on Sunday afternoon first with a delegation from the FDP, then the Greens. In the early evening, representatives of the Union around the candidate chancellor Armin Laschet met the FDP. How are the departures …
POLITICS
The Independent

Merkel urges Germans: Keep working for democracy

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the reunification of East and West.In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that “mentally and structurally, unification hasn't been completed yet.”Three decades on there remains a political and economic divide between Germany s formerly communist east and the west. The difference was illustrated in last month's national election, where the far-right Alternative for Germany party captured 16 constituencies in the east even as its overall share of the vote dropped across the country.Merkel said the disinformation and incitement observed in public debate were an attack on democracy, adding that its achievement should not be taken for granted.“Democracy isn't simply there,” she told an audience in the eastern city of Halle “Rather, we must work for it together, again and again, every day.”Merkel cited the killing of one of her party's regional politicians, the assault on Halle's synagogue, and the recent fatal shooting of a gas station clerk who asked someone to wear a mask as examples of verbal attacks leading to radicalization in German society.
EUROPE
Rebel Yell

Protesters support Tunisian President |

Tunis (AP) – Thousands of people supported the controversial actions of their President Kais Saied against the government and parliament during a protest in the Tunisian capital Tunis. They gathered on Sunday in the Habib Bourguiba center mile and began chanting in favor of their head of state. Among other...
PROTESTS
Rebel Yell

Data Leaks Could Lead Politicians to Find Explanations |

Berlin (dpa) – Again, many politicians and other celebrities around the world could come under pressure after the release of explosive documents about their financial conduct. International research. According to an international consortium of investigative journalists, 35 current and former heads of state and more than 330 other politicians from...
CELEBRITIES
Rebel Yell

SPD and FDP: first “constructive” exploration |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the federal elections, the fight for a new government alliance is in full swing. On Sunday, SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the FDP leadership to gauge the chances of a traffic light coalition. The SPD and the FDP described these early...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Merkel urges compromise at start of tough coalition talks

Outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel made an implicit call on politicians to overcome their differences on Sunday, as talks between parties to choose her successor got under way following last week's close election. - 'Democratic accomplishments' - In what was billed as perhaps her last major speech as chancellor, Merkel on Sunday appealed to her successors to defend democracy amid the scramble to form a government.
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

The fight for a coalition continues |

Berlin (dpa) – After the first explorations for the formation of a government, the issue is wide open – and the struggle continues. The SPD and the Union, both struggling for governance, made themselves known in Sunday’s meetings. The smaller potential partners in turn showed sympathy for their respective desired alliances: the Greens were inclined to the SPD, the FDP to the Union – without however engaging.
EUROPE
Rebel Yell

The left works to slap the elections |

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the severe defeat in the federal election, the leadership of the left-wing party has started to come to terms with it. The party executive met in Berlin on Saturday for two-day deliberations. At the start, there was a very serious, clear and thoughtful debate, said Co-Chairs Janine Wissler and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow. Wissler called the election result a disaster. Members of the party’s 44 leaders met at a Berlin hotel for the first time since being elected online in late February.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy