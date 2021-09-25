CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale's defense shuts down Smyrna in 17-3 win

By DANNY BREWER sportzbrew@comcast.net
Cover picture for the articleSMYRNA -- Offense sells tickets, defense wins football games and Riverdale’s 17-3 victory at Smyrna Friday night was absolute proof of that very statement. Coming into this county clash of undefeated teams, region implications were not present, but the bragging rights were abundant. Looking to build toward the postseason, each program felt they had something to prove in game that was nothing short of a real southern head-knocker.

