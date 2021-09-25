Riverdale's defense shuts down Smyrna in 17-3 win

In a nail-biter of a game, the Red Devils defense came up big as Owen Blackwell intercepted a Sylvania pass as the Rams tried to steal the win with two seconds left on the game clock. Sylvania put it to the undefeated Red Devils and opened the game with a touchdown-scoring drive as QB Brody Smith passed to Zack Anderson for a 10-yard touchdown reception. Fyffe’s next drive resulted in a punt, but the defense earned 2-points as they pinned Smith in the endzone for a safety. The Rams defense held Fyffe on fourth-and-three on their subsequent drive, but Sylvania’s offense wouldn’t earn any points as offensive penalties plagued the Rams. On the second play, Fyffe’s Brody Hicks ran in for a 25-yard rushing touchdown to give the Red Devils their first lead of the game, 9-6. Fyffe capitalized off a Sylvania fumble and added seven more points to increase the lead to 16-6. Late in the second quarter, the Rams capitalized off a 28-yard punt from the Red Devils, and freshman Josh Scott scored a 17-yard touchdown and cut the deficit to 16-13 at the half.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO