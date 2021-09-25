CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We will not boost our way out of this pandemic,' CDC director says as 70 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated

By Aya Elamroussi
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Three-quarters of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and some are now able to receive an additional booster shot. But the virus still poses a great threat to more than 70 million eligible people who remain unvaccinated.

