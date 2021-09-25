Get The Best Chicago-Style Hot Dogs In Iowa From A Shipping Container At This Unconventional Restaurant

Are you hungry? If you aren’t, here’s betting that you soon will be – and we’ve found just the spot to help you quench that hunger: a shipping container in Dubuque, Iowa. This is not your ordinary shipping container – far from it. This family owned and operated hot dog joint serves up some of the best hot dogs in Iowa. Hot Diggity Dogz describes their food as Chicago-style, and there’s none better to be found west of the Mississippi.

Try their Chicago Dog or Chili Dog if you want a traditional skinless hotdog, or spring for a spicy or mild Polish Dog.

Or enjoy an Italian Beef on a bun decked out with peppers, onions, and cheese.

These Italian Beef nachos are a mouthwatering twist on the traditional dish.

Make it a meal with chips and a can of pop. Prices are reasonable, with meals starting at just $5.

Their customers also rave about their butter cookies, so make sure you get one (or three) for dessert when you order!

While you can normally find them at 1902 Central Ave in Dubuque, Hot Diggity Dogz travels to events and does catering as well. They participate in farmers’ markets, Dubuque’s Blocktoberfest, and make their way to surrounding communities as well. It’s well worth checking their Facebook page to confirm where they’ll be when you plan to stop by.

Hot Diggity Dogz always starts with fresh ingredients, so you know their food will be delicious!If you love and miss Chicago-style food, hotdogs in particular, this will instantly transport you back to your favorite stand in the Windy City. Or if you've never tried a hotdog done this way, you just might be hooked for life after visiting Hot Diggity Dogz. Head on over to support a hard-working family that cooks up some seriously tasty food.

To learn more, visit Hot Diggity Dogz on Facebook or their website . While you’re in Dubuque, don’t miss the Fenelon Place Elevator . Another fun idea is to cruise the city checking out its many murals. Dubuque never disappoints!

