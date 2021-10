Our NFL betting expert is here to offer his Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders predictions and picks ahead of Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Raiders bid to run their record to 3-0 for the first time since 2002 when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Going back 19 years, the then-Oakland Raiders rode that fast start all the way to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII against current head coach Jon Gruden and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO