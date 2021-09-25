Georgia QB feeling better every day with Vanderbilt up next

NASHVILLE — JT Daniels is feeling better every day, a health update that bodes very well for second-ranked Georgia. Not so much for the rest of the Southeastern Conference. Daniels sat out Georgia’s win over UAB trying to let an oblique injury heal up a bit more before diving into SEC play. The quarterback has yet to lose a start as Georgia’s quarterback, and he goes his seventh straight victory Saturday when the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) visit Vanderbilt (1-2, 0-0).