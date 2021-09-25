Old SWC rivals Texas A&M-Arkansas game highlights SEC slate

Here is something to watch in the Southeastern Conference in Week 3:. GAME OF THE WEEKNo. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) plays No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) in Arlington, Texas. The matchup of former rivals in the Southwest Conference should go a long way into shaping the Southeastern Conference West Division in the league opener for both clubs. The Aggies have dominated the series with nine straight wins the past decade. They’ve won their past 11 games dating to last season and are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2016, when they won their first six games. It will be a step up in opponents for new quarterback starter Zach Calzada.