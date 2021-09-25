CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old SWC rivals Texas A&M-Arkansas game highlights SEC slate

By PETE IACOBELLI Associated Press
Lebanon Democrat
 9 days ago

Here is something to watch in the Southeastern Conference in Week 3:. GAME OF THE WEEKNo. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) plays No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) in Arlington, Texas. The matchup of former rivals in the Southwest Conference should go a long way into shaping the Southeastern Conference West Division in the league opener for both clubs. The Aggies have dominated the series with nine straight wins the past decade. They’ve won their past 11 games dating to last season and are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2016, when they won their first six games. It will be a step up in opponents for new quarterback starter Zach Calzada.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman names biggest key to Arkansas-Texas A&M game

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knows what it takes to win ballgames. So when he was asked about what will be the difference if the Hogs were to take down the Aggies, Pittman said on his radio show Wednesday night that controlling the (via WholeHogSports.com):. “I think that’s going to...
COLLEGE SPORTS

