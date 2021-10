KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A shakeup was seen atop the Coaches' Top 25 Poll as a new No. 1 team nationally was named in Central Methodist. Former number one and reigning NAIA champion Missouri Valley slid down the 10th after suffering a pair of losses. With the movement from MVC, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) has reached the top-five and received a pair of votes as the best team in the country. The other 16 votes went to Central Methodist who is one of eight undefeated teams remaining in the rankings. The 25 teams listed are the same as last week except Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) replaced University of Northwestern Ohio.

