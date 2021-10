Baptist Hill's high school football team has forfeited two victories due to using a pair of ineligible players in those games. The Bobcats forfeited non-region wins over St. John’s (34-24) and Scott’s Branch (36-12) after it was learned the team used two ineligible players in those contests. The forfeits are a result of the grades of the two players from the 2020-21 school year being not officially recorded on time, per S.C. High School League requirements, according to an announcement from the Charleston County School District.

1 DAY AGO