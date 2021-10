Immerse yourself in other cultures. Here’s a new combination to broaden your perspectives. That’s been diptyque’s approach for sixty years, and it’s the experience on offer today from the Grand Tour imagined by the Maison. Concluding the fourth phase of the year, it takes the form of a pop up: an interactive capsule in which time and space are suspended, celebrating and bringing together in an unprecedented framework, the destinations that have inspired diptyque and its perfumed creations. From Paris to Kyoto, the route is clear, guided by the colored, undulating contours of a large drape in a golden hue. All you need to do is follow, with all your senses alert.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO