New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading omni-channel marketplace OLX, has been recognized by Great Place to Work among India's top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2021. Previously, OLX has been awarded as one of the best workplaces by the Great Place to Work, for two consecutive years, for its inclusive work culture. The GPTW for Women 2021 certification is particularly significant during the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant employment challenges and disruptions.

