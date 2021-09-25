Red Devils defense surges past Ohio County

Owensboro turned defense into offense to put away Ohio County, taking a 27-0 lead before taking a s. Want to read this story for FREE? Create an OT account and get more free stories every month!. You can read an UNLIMITED number of stories for less than $1 per week...
FYFFE, Ala.--The Fyffe Red Devils shut out Brindlee Mountain, 56-0 on Thursday night. Fyffe attacked early and often, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter. Brody Hicks cashed in on the first Red Devil points with 8:45 remaining in the first, scoring on a 10-yard touchdown. The point-after attempt by Yahir Balcazar gave Fyffe the early 7-0 lead. With 7:29 remaining in the opening quarter, Kyle Dukes crashed in from 11-yards out. The PAT was good, making the score, 14-0. At the 5:45 mark, Logan Anderson sailed in from 5-yards out. The PAT gave the Red Devils the 21-0 advantage. With 2:28 remaining in the first, Hicks bulldozed his way down the field for the 20-yard touchdown. The extra attempt gave the Red Devils the 28-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Warren County opened region play with a big win against the Crawford County Eagles on Friday night. "We started out shaky with early penalties and such, but we righted the ship," said head coach Steven Simpson. "I thought the execution of plays this week was much better and much more crisp. We had a great week of practice and it carried over. It is always great to start your region schedule off with a win. Our region is so competitive that one little slip up could not only cost you a region title, but an early loss could keep you out of the playoffs."
AVON PARK – A half game two weeks ago, rescheduled game last week and a missed week of practice due to COVID quarantine protocol did not take long to show their effects as the Avon Park Red Devils football team fell behind early in a 49-14 loss to the Hardee Wildcats on Friday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
WESTSIDE -- With a police escort, the Decatur junior high and varsity football teams left Decatur for a five-hour trip to Augusta to take on the Red Devils in an eight-man conference contest Friday night. The Bulldogs fought hard but, in the end, it was the Red Devils who claimed the victory by 20.
CORDELE — After an 0-3 start, the Crisp County Cougars were ready to show their fans that they could play winning football. Unfortunately for Jackson, the Cougars decided to prove they could win last Friday night, pouncing on the Red Devils, 27-0. Jackson had its chances, with a dropped pass in the Crisp endzone and a missed field goal stopping their first drive, and a fumbled snap inside the Cougar 20 stopping their second drive. Even when fortune shined down on them, the Red Devils couldn’t take advantage of it. After Dallas Stewart intercepted a Cougar pass, on Jackson’s next play, Les Callen’s pass was intercepted and returned 88 yards for a score. All that happened in the first half and led to a 21-0 deficit.
It was a strong finish for Eric Hupp’s Ravenswood Red Devil football team against Wirt County. Wirt County managed to hang on to the lead it had built early on to knock off the Red Devils, 24-20, inside Ravenswood’s Spano-Taylor Stadium at Flinn Field. “It got away from us in...
The LCC volleyball team made quick work of Shoreline during their only match of the week on Sept. 14 as they swept the Dolphins in three sets 25-17, 25-23 and 25-11 in NWAC play. The Red Devils used a number of attack options as they spread the ball around to...
Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils take center stage as they host the Opelika Bulldogs in our PrepZone Tailgate Game of the Week. Last week the Red Devils fought off a game Enterprise squad coming away with a 36-27 win. This week’s match up continues a gauntlet of a schedule that the Red Devils face this year. Head coach Patrick Nix says that the team is already seeing the payoff from playing such a tough schedule.
The Central Dragons remain undefeated after dominating the Central Cambria Red Devils 49-13 on Friday, Sept. 17. Junior QB Jeff Hoenstine completed 8 of 13 for 208 yards and 4 touchdowns. Senior Parker Gregg pulled down two of those scores, leading the team's receivers with 100 yards. He also was top rusher with 95 yards on the ground and led the defense with 7 tackles. Seniors Devon Boyles and Ethan Eicher both caught a touchdown pass, while junior Kade Rhule and sophomore Hunter Smith scored rushing TDs.
COLUMBUS, Neb. — Conference play started with a painful thud Saturday for Allen Community College’s soccer teams. The Red Devil women saw host Central Community College score in the game’s 87th minute for the only goal of the contest in a 1-0 defeat. Central’s Clara Dos Reis took a feed...
GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Wolves suffered a heartbreaking loss at their homecoming to the Evanston Red Devils, Friday, Sept. 24, by the score of 27-7. “I am proud of the way our defense played,” Green River head coach Kevin Cuthbertson said. “We stood up in some tough situations including getting a turnover in our own territory.”
The final score of Thursday’s YAIAA-3 soccer tilt between the Fairfield and Bermudian Springs boys might lead one to believe the game was about opportunities – one team having plenty and the other having little. That was true. But it was victorious Fairfield that made the most of its few...
Clinton High’s 4-0 football team is ranked 3rd in the state among Class 3A schools in the latest S.C. Prep Media poll, conducted by a select panel of media members from around the state. The S.C. Media poll ranks Daniel at the top, followed by Dillon, Clinton, Camden, Chapman, Aynor,...
JEFFERSONVILLE — Columbus East handed the Jeffersonville its first loss of the season, and clinched at least a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title, Tuesday night. The visiting Olympians downed the Red Devils 3-0. “We knew coming into this match that it was going to be a tough opponent,”...
Jishun Copeland, yet another of the all-around football players who have been players of the week this season, is this week’s Laurens County Touchdown Club choice for his performance in Clinton’s 41-20 victory over Newberry. The Red Devils are now 5-0 heading into Friday night’s Region 3-3A showdown with the...
Before he became a legendary coach, Fred Taylor excelled as an athlete. And the county where his love for sports started will be honoring him later this month. Taylor, who guided Ravenswood to two state football championships, several other playoff appearances and a boatload of wins, will be inducted into the Roane County Sports Hall of Fame Oct. 15.
Jake Barnes threw three touchdown passes and Alex McPherson kicked two field goals as the Fort Payne Wildcats rallied from a first-quarter deficit to topple the Etowah Blue Devils 33-27 at Jim Glover Field in Attalla on Friday night. Fort Payne (2-3) notched its second win of the season in...
The Ohio State football team made some changes on the defensive end against Tulsa. Kerry Coombs, Ohio State’s Defensive Coordinator, moved to the press box, and Matt Barnes, the Secondary coach, moved to the field. Instead of Coombs calling the plays as usual, Barnes got a shot at calling plays.
