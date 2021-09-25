Red Devils defense surges past Ohio County

FYFFE, Ala.--The Fyffe Red Devils shut out Brindlee Mountain, 56-0 on Thursday night. Fyffe attacked early and often, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter. Brody Hicks cashed in on the first Red Devil points with 8:45 remaining in the first, scoring on a 10-yard touchdown. The point-after attempt by Yahir Balcazar gave Fyffe the early 7-0 lead. With 7:29 remaining in the opening quarter, Kyle Dukes crashed in from 11-yards out. The PAT was good, making the score, 14-0. At the 5:45 mark, Logan Anderson sailed in from 5-yards out. The PAT gave the Red Devils the 21-0 advantage. With 2:28 remaining in the first, Hicks bulldozed his way down the field for the 20-yard touchdown. The extra attempt gave the Red Devils the 28-0 lead going into the second quarter.

10 DAYS AGO